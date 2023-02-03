Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.4 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.41. 69,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,226. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

