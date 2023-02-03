Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Lantheus Price Performance
NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $87.47.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantheus (LNTH)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.