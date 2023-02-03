Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lazard Trading Down 2.3 %

Lazard stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,303. Lazard has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $135,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.