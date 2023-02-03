Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.66. The stock had a trading volume of 615,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,946. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $176.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.85.

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lear by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.