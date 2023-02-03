Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after purchasing an additional 254,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

MKC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 507,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Articles

