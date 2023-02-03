Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,086. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

