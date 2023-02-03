Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $568,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.87. The company had a trading volume of 743,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.