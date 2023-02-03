Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

