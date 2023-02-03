Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.00. 1,730,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

