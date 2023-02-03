Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 397 ($4.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

