Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $248.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $240.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Stock Up 4.0 %

LII opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.60.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

