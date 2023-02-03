Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on LII. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.92.

Shares of LII traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.79. 331,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,833. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.00 and a 200-day moving average of $244.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

