Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 30,000 Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.