Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

