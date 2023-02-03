Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 18.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DNMR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 2.2 %

DNMR opened at $2.64 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $267.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $64,500. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

