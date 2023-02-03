Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $40,000 in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

