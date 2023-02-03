Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,541,077 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

