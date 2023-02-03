Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 275 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,808.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

