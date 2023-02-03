Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 632,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,296. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

