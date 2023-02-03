Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,051. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

