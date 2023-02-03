Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.4% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $151,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $65.15. 290,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,402. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

