Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,978 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 1.0% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after buying an additional 271,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.5 %

Invitation Homes Profile

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 764,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.