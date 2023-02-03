Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,960 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,351. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

