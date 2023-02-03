Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.01

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 237756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Liberty Tax Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $526.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

