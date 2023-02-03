Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00009395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $167.99 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,985,807 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

