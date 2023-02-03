Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Trading Up 1.1%

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 146,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 106,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Lifecore Biomedical from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
