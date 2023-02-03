Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Boosted by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:LIN traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.81. The stock had a trading volume of 992,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.36 and its 200 day moving average is $306.57. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.