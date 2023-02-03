Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.73-2.97 EPS.

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $271.90 on Friday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 134.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

