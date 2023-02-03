LiveOne (LVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. LiveOne has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of LiveOne stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 52,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LiveOne from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 59.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LiveOne by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

