Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.69. The stock had a trading volume of 522,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

