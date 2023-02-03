Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,497. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.23 and its 200-day moving average is $446.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

