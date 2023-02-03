Logiq (WEYL) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.66 Logiq Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,126.39

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Logiq and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 737 3828 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

