Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.84. 142,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 317,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $811.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.