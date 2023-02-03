LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Up to $224.53

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $224.53, but opened at $231.29. LPL Financial shares last traded at $236.83, with a volume of 106,464 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.

LPL Financial Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after buying an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

