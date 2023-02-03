Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $536.83 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

