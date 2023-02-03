Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.10. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.76. 1,520,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.