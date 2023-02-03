LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $98.96. 1,518,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.48.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

