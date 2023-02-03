Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 595 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 112,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.