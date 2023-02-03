Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.44. 346,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,942. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

