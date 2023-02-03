Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

