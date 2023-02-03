Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $71,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,487. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 623.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.