Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 7,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,401. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

