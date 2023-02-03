Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 7,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,401. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.