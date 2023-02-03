Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 5,590,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,290,094. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

