Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 478,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.