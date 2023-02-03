MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.80 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,776. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.89.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $5,050,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 79,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $5,050,134.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,530 shares of company stock valued at $49,230,048. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

