Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

M has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of M opened at $24.41 on Monday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 2,319.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Macy’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

