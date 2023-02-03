Magic Internet Money Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.76 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

