MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.04 on Friday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $221,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $710,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

