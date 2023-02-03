Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). Approximately 7,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 37,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Malvern International news, insider Richard Christopher Mace purchased 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £16,000.16 ($19,760.60).

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

