Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $158.61 and last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 33101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.73.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 7.7 %

About Manhattan Associates

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

